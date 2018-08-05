Dollar-a-day 'Purple Bikes' ride again in Whitehorse

A Whitehorse bicycle mechanic has resurrected a project renting bikes for about a dollar a day for the summer.

Philippe LeBlond started the Purple Bike program about 20 years ago in Yukon.

It's been a longtime passion-project for the inventor, recycler, kinetic artist and territorial Green Party candidate.

"When you're known for being a green, recycling kind of guy, people give you old bikes," he said.

The Purple Bike project has had different homes and partners in Whitehorse. It started at Cadence Cycle, then moved to the Whitehorse Boys & Girls Club and later joined with Raven Recycling before stopping in recent years.

A fan of cargo bikes, LeBlond rides of of his creations outside the Yukon Transportation Museum with a dog on board. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

One recurring issue has been storage.

LeBlond has more than 100 bikes in the fleet and also needs room to park his mobile repair bus.

Now the Yukon Transportation Museum has offered space in its lot near the Whitehorse airport. LeBlond jokes that he's become somewhat of an exhibit, as people ask about his work.

"I guess it's saving the planet one bicycle at a time. The way I come to bikes is I see them as a good way for transportation. And in reality, there is no better transportation in the world, dollar for mile," he said.

Visits communities without bike shops

Most of the bikes are donated. ​LeBlond strips them down, repairs them if possible, or takes the parts to cobble together new bikes.

The Yukon mechanic stands by his work. Though some of the Purple Bikes look beaten, LeBlond says they're all finely tuned. For instance, he takes apart and rebuilds all the bearing casings by hand.

"It's my trade, I do everything."

LeBlond is known in Whitehorse for his love of bicycles. His front lawn is decorated with a dome of discarded wheels, and his home-built cargo bike is a thing of prodigious carrying capacity, able to balance an entire shipping pallet.

This modified Bluebird school bus serves as a mobile bicycle repair shop. It has travelled to Dawson City, Mayo, Watson Lake and other communities in Yukon. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

He works out of a modified 1991 Bluebird school bus that he takes to Yukon communities. Since 1994 he has visited Dawson City, Mayo and Watson Lake repairing and selling bikes where there are no bike shops.

The Purple Bikes are available for rent, with a deposit, in Whitehorse. A rental fee of about $75 covers the entire summer.