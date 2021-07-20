3 dogs stolen from Inuvik animal pound

The N.W.T. RCMP is investigating after three dogs were stolen from the Inuvik animal pound earlier this week.

According to a public notice shared by the Town of Inuvik, the suspects broke in through the pound door window "after an unsuccessful attempt to breach the steel door with a cutting torch." It happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Damage done to the door, as well as other parts of the building, cost a total of $3,000.

The situation could have been much worse if the cutting torch resulted in a building fire, says the notice.

CBC contacted officials from the Town of Inuvik, who declined to give further information due to the incident being an ongoing police investigation.

Three of the four dogs were stolen — one puppy remained in the building and was unhurt, though "was clearly distressed."

Of the dogs taken, two were puppies and one was an adult. The adult and one puppy are white and black in colour, and the second puppy is white.

The notice says the dogs might be limping due to the significant amount of glass on the floor.

While the RCMP investigate who's responsible for the heist, they ask that anyone who might have eyes on the dogs or has information about the break-in to contact municipal enforcement at 867-777-8616 or RCMP at 867-777-1111.