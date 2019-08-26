Nunavut RCMP investigate stabbing of 2 Taloyoak dogs

Nunavut RCMP are investigating what they believe is the stabbing of two dogs in Taloyoak early Friday morning, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The injured dogs were found outside their residence, according to an RCMP news release.

The dogs were both flown to the NWT SPCA in Yellowknife where they are expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Nobody from the SPCA in Yellowknife responded to requests for comment Monday.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (867) 561-1111, or through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.