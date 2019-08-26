Skip to Main Content
Nunavut RCMP investigate stabbing of 2 Taloyoak dogs
Nunavut RCMP are investigating an apparent stabbing of two dogs in Taloyoak, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Dogs flown to dog shelter in Yellowknife expected to make full recovery

RCMP are looking for witnesses to the stabbing of two dogs in Taloyoak, Nunavut. (RCMP)

Nunavut RCMP are investigating what they believe is the stabbing of two dogs in Taloyoak early Friday morning, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The injured dogs were found outside their residence, according to an RCMP news release.

The dogs were both flown to the NWT SPCA in Yellowknife where they are expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Nobody from the SPCA in Yellowknife responded to requests for comment Monday.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (867) 561-1111, or through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

