Your dog hates fireworks. Here's how to help Sparky survive New Year's Eve

Hey, who doesn't love a spectacular fireworks show to ring in the new year?

Probably your dog.

"I think humans are probably the only living creatures that enjoy tiny explosions," said Michelle Wieser of Wise Canine Dog Training in Whitehorse.

"For dogs, they may feel like the world is coming to an end."

Here are some of Wieser's tips for helping Fido fearlessly greet 2020.

Leave them at home

This may be your night to party, but chances are your little buddy will be happier chilling at home. If your dog is new to you, Wieser says it's probably best to assume they hate fireworks as much as the next dog.

"It's a rare dog that's comfortable with fireworks and loud bangs," she said.

"You really don't want to bring them with you to view the fireworks. It may be fun for you to have your dog with you, but your dog's probably not going to have that much fun."

Keep them contained

Wieser says wherever your dog spends New Year's, the most important thing is to ensure that they can't run off in a panic when the fireworks show begins.

"When dogs are fearful, they tend to become really desperate to escape. They can scale fences, dig holes, and they will potentially hurt themselves," she said.

"We often see a lot of people looking for their dogs after New Year's, after the fireworks have gone off, because the dogs have fled."

Best to keep them inside, she says, where they're safe and have no chance of escape. And if they need to go out for a pee, she suggests keeping them on a leash.

Make your own party at home

Another excellent way to keep your dog relaxed and happy on New Year's is to simply stay home with him or her, Wieser says.

The goal is to make the animal feel as safe as possible.

"You want to close the curtains or blinds so they can't see the fireworks, and put on the radio or some music to help drown out the sound," she said.

"Try and play it cool and confident. If you're nervous, your dog is going to pick up on that and it might make them a little bit more nervous."

Medicate

Another thing to consider is drugs. Like, for the dog.

"If you know that your dog is going to significantly struggle tonight, you may want to chat with your vet," Wieser said.

"See if there are any prescription anti-anxiety medications or supplements that you can give to help your dog get through the night safely."

You might also want to give your dog a long-lasting chew toy to keep them distracted and entertained, or some favourite treats.

"Something that's got peanut butter inside, or frozen meat," she said.

Treats can also be a good way to try to desensitize a puppy or young dog to fireworks, and create more positive associations with the racket.

Ease into 2020

Depending on how things go, your dog might be wigged out for a while afterwards.

"If they have been significantly stressed during fireworks they may need a couple of days of quiet to get over it," Wieser said.

"Stress hormones can build up when dogs are really stressed and it can make them less resilient to stressful situations."

The best thing to do might also be the easiest — especially if you've also had a taxing night.

"Hang home, keep things quiet" for a day or two, Wieser advises.