Dog killed by pack of wolves in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Warning: This story contains an image some may find disturbing.

A Fort Smith man is warning residents to be careful after a pack of wolves killed one of his three dogs Wednesday night.

Bruce Gudeit wrote on his Facebook page that his dog Dusty "was over 100 lbs in a well lit area (400 watt light) and was not alone, less than 100 feet from our house."

He said his other two dogs were not harmed.

Gudeit, who lives on an acreage about 16 kilometres west of the community, said he and his wife have had wolves come and check out their dogs "every once in a while, almost every winter."

"It's 25 years since or so since we've had wolves come in and attack our dogs. Our male is 175 pounds and they usually keep their distance from the dogs," he said.

He added that in the 15 years he's worked at the town's landfill, he's always seen wolves "but not usually to this extent."

He said saw seven wolves at the landfill around Christmas.

He wrote in his post that it looked like Dusty, who was a purebred giant malamute, was ambushed by the wolves.

"She was facing one wolf while another came from the back side, cutting her off from her doghouse," he wrote.

Blood is seen on the acreage just outside Fort Smith, N.W.T. where a 105-pound giant malamute was attacked and killed a pack of wolves. (Bruce Gudeit/Facebook)

ENR captured one wolf, setting snares for others

An official with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said the department trapped one of the wolves Thursday morning.

The department said on its Facebook page that it received reports of a pack of eight wolves five kilometres outside the community of about 2,500 people.

"Local officers are patrolling the area, putting up signage, and continuing to work with local trappers to set snares to address the issue," the post reads.

The department advised residents to keep their pets on a leash, avoid trails after dark, avoid leaving food, including pet food outside, and call the Fort Smith wildlife line at 872-0400 to report any sightings.