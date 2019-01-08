Belly rubs and muzzle nuzzles galore: Volunteer dogs visit Whitehorse seniors

A pack of volunteers stride down the hallway of the Thomson Centre continuing care facility. Hanging from their collars are volunteer badges affixed with their names and faces.

Volunteer Mia sits down in a resident's lap and starts licking his hand. His face lights up.

These are a few of the pet volunteers who visit residents at three continuing care facilities in Whitehorse. Dogs that pass a screening test to prove they are calm and gentle can become volunteers. Visits happen either as group or drop-ins.

"I used to have dogs," said Larry Barber. "Lots of them."

He says nothing beats petting a dog.

Helen Strelioff gives Peach a kiss. Peach was happy to get belly rubs from all of the residents. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Peach, a rescue from Dawson City, is splayed out on her back across Helen Strelioff's lap. Peach is happy to get all the belly rubs she can and Strelioff is happy to oblige.

When asked what it's like to have the dogs come and visit, Strelioff smiles.

"Do I look upset?"

Then she admits she's really more of a cat person.

Black Labrador retriever Sula visit with residents Jim McLelland and June Cable. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Jim McLelland is petting a black Labrador retriever named Sula. He has lived in the Thomson Centre for just over a month and Macauley Lodge before that.

For McLelland, who used to breed and raise yellow Labrador retrievers, this is a full-circle moment.

"We would take them to the nursing home," he said. "As we entered each room, she had an effect ... I think a beneficial effect."

Sula, the black Labrador retreiver, takes a little break from visiting by using June Cable's foot as a head rest. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Volunteer co-ordinator Kathy Elliot says one of the biggest benefits of dog visits is the calming effect they have.

She says some residents develop strong bonds with dogs that have been in the program for years.

"It's almost as though those become their pets," said Elliot. "[They] become their special dogs. The dogs love coming to see them and they recognize them."

Elliot is looking for more dog volunteers to visit the new Whistle Bend continuing care facility and is planning on a screening session in early 2019.

She says the screening process is in two-parts: an informal meet-and-greet with the dog and owner then a test with a certified professional dog trainer.

The screening criteria is based on the Canadian Kennel Club's Canine Good Neighbour program, which includes steps like accepting a friendly stranger, sit or lay down on command, stay in place and reaction to a passing dog.