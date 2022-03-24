Do not consume advisory issued for Sachs Harbour drinking water

People in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., are being told not to consume water from their homes — even if it's boiled — if it was delivered since Monday March 21, 2022.

The do not consume advisory came from the territory's chief environmental health officer after the smell of fuel and an oily sheen was found in recent water deliveries, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Until further notice people are being asked to use other safe sources of water, such as bottled water, for:

Drinking or making ice cubes.

Making baby food or formula.

Brushing teeth.

Food preparation.

The warning about food preparation includes washing fruit and vegetables, and washing dishes.

The government says children and babies should not be bathed in the water, but adults may take short showers as long as they don't get the water in their mouths.

The water can be used for laundry.

The press release says health officials will investigate, and that the order will be lifted only after they've tested and assessed the water system.

The warning says that boiling water or putting it through a filter or reverse osmosis system won't make the water safe to drink.

The chief environmental officer of health for the territory says no illnesses have been reported at this point and the warning comes in an "abundance of caution."