Distance learning North of 60

From virtual classes to learning on the land, teachers in the Northwest Territories are trying to make sure students have the best possible education they can get, given the circumstances.

Schools across the territory have been closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to COVID-19 but lessons continue, with distance learning rolling out across N.W.T.

"Learning can happen anywhere, it doesn't have to be in a classroom, it doesn't have to be sitting at home in your living room," said Vivian Harris, principal of Lutsel K'e Dene School.

Harris was one of three educators from across the territory to speak with Loren McGinnis, host of CBC's The Trailbreaker, about the new realities facing teachers and students.

As the weather warms up, Harris knows many in her community will head out on the land where she lists off the ways kids can learn.

"You could be sitting around a fire making bannock, you're using measuring skills, you can do nature walks and look at the different kinds of medicine and how it's prepared, listening to traditional stories … sitting at a campfire listening to an elder tell stories, that's literacy. It looks a little different but it gets the same job done."

The territorial government said distance learning will look different depending on the community, with some schools using internet-based learning, while others with limited internet relying on packages for students that are either picked up or delivered.

Harris said her school is doing a bit of both. She said the school has made its WiFi available during the day so students will be able to access it around the perimeter of the building to download and submit assignments, though she mentions there are restrictions in place and would shut it down if kids abuse it.

Learning on the radio

Shirley Peterson, principal Chief Julius School in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., relies on the radio to help reach her students. Every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. she broadcasts from the local radio station, CBQM.

"My focus has been to remain calm and give as much information as I can," she said.

"Even if it becomes challenging, it's really important that [parents and students] connect with us and our job is to help them work through these challenges."

Virtual math class

Nick Fullerton, a Grade 8 teacher at St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife, recently led an online math class of 40 students.

"We've been focusing on things they can actually do with their families like kitchen chemistry or activities with math that they can actually do outside or in the home," he said.

One of the biggest challenges Fullerton said has been the lack of socializing for the students, though they are able to meet up online.

He encourages them to reach out to one another and connect with their teachers, noting it's not just the students who are missing seeing one another.

"We really miss our kids as much as they miss each other."