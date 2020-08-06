Telecom disruption may impact 911 calls in N.W.T., say RCMP

RCMP in the N.W.T. say a telecommunications issue may be affecting emergency calls in the territory.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, RCMP said they'd been made aware of a disruption to communication services, mainly to Telus services.

Cellphone, land line, long distance calling, and internet services have been impacted, the statement said. It said some services are down, or operating intermittently.

The statement said it has affected most N.W.T. communities and the Yellowknife area.

"Emergency phone service may experience some technical difficulties," the news release said, including the local RCMP line and 911 calls.

It's not clear what is causing the disruption or when it will be resolved. RCMP said it will provide further updates.