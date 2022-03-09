Director of Whitehorse cab company arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

The director of Whitehorse taxi company Premier Cabs is one of two people facing charges related to alleged cocaine trafficking.

According to a police press release, the Yukon RCMP's crime reduction unit stopped a vehicle on March 3 "after observing a drug transaction taking place" and arrested two males.

One of the males was allegedly in possession of 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, "packaged individually," as well as "a large sum of cash," "multiple cell phones" and a fixed-blade hunting knife.

Police claim that a search of the vehicle "resulted in the recovery of additional items that supported charges of trafficking."

Midhun Kalpak Madhu, 31, is facing charges on trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing property obtained by crime — specifically, Canadian cash — under $5,000.

Madhu is the director of Premier Cabs in Whitehorse. He did not respond to a voicemail or text from the CBC requesting comment.

Madhu was released on bail on March 4 with a $1,000 cash deposit and after agreeing to several conditions, including abiding by a curfew and possessing no more than one cell phone.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.

The other accused, who is facing the same set of charges, is a youth who cannot be publicly named.