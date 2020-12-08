Diploma exams now optional to N.W.T. students

Students in the Northwest Territories won't have to write diploma exams this school year if they choose not to.

The Department of Education, Culture and Employment made the exams optional for the 2020-21 school year, according to a government news release.

The decision comes after R.J. Simpson, minister of education, spoke with other leaders about the territory's response to Alberta Education's recent decision to do the same. It also follows "close consideration" of the needs of the territory's students and communities, as well as the "operational realities of N.W.T. schools" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.

"The government of the Northwest Territories is working with all of our education partners to create a supportive and effective learning environment for students," Simpson said in a statement.

"This decision comes after consideration of both the impacts of COVID-19 on the school system, students and their families and the way that education delivery has been modified for the current school year."

R.J. Simpson, minister of education, says the decision follows 'close consideration' of the needs of the territory's students and communities, as well as the 'operational realities of N.W.T. schools' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Post-secondary requirements should be considered

Students in diploma exam courses who opt out of writing their diploma exams will automatically receive exemptions and their school awarded mark will stand for their full final mark.

The option will be available for diploma exam writing sessions in January 2021, April 2021, June 2021 and August 2021. Those who do want to write the January 2021 diploma exams must notify their school by Tuesday, Dec. 15, the release says.

The exam, if written, is worth 30 per cent of the student's final mark, with the school mark worth 70 per cent.

Students who write a diploma exam but are not satisfied with their mark are not eligible for an exemption.

Students and parents or guardians are responsible for finding out if a post-secondary institution requires diploma exams for admission.

Simon Cloutier, president of Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest, says education leaders agree with the decision by the N.W.T. government.

"Equity for all graduate students, no matter their individual circumstance, is what we are striving for," Cloutier said in a statement.

"We strongly encourage all students that are registered in courses that include diploma exams to carefully consider their choice of post-secondary studies and their requirements prior to taking this important decision."