Diavik diamond mine sending N.W.T. workers from remote centres home, with pay

Diavik mine workers from several northern communities are being sent home with pay to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus to their home communities.

Workers from Deline, Fort Good Hope, Fort Simpson, Gameti, Jean Marie River, Lutsel K'e, Tulita, Wekweètì, and Whati, all in the Northwest Territories, along with workers from Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, and Kugluktuk in Nunavut will be on paid leave.

"Our first priority is the safety of employees and community members," stated a spokesperson for Diavik Diamond Mine in an email.

According the spokesperson, Diavik began telling workers about the plan on Wednesday. The paid leave applies to approximately 50 employees.

"It applies until April 14, when Diavik will reassess the situation."

The mine continues to operate at full capacity.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut or Yukon as of Friday morning. Small and remote communities in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut are particularly vulnerable to an outbreak of the illness: they often function with little local and immediate medical support — in some cases with no formal clinic or nursing staff at all — and residents in those communities often live in over-crowed housing.

Some communities in the North have asked those from outside to stay away for the sake of keeping their communities safe.

"Other steps we are taking include asking all employees not go to work if they feel unwell or believe they have been exposed to the virus, self isolation for any team members who have travelled overseas, the cancellation of all non-business critical travel to site and health screenings to reduce the possibility of transmission to our sites," the spokesperson said.

The Diavik Diamond mine is about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, and is operated by Rio Tinto.

On Thursday, the Ekati Diamond mine suspended operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.