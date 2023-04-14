Diavik 'misunderstood' requirement to report February groundwater spill: N.W.T. inspectors

An N.W.T. diamond mine "misunderstood" its reporting requirements earlier this year when it failed to flag a massive groundwater spill, according to the territorial government.

A broken pipeline leaked 450,000 cubic metres of groundwater — enough to fill 180 Olympic-sized swimming pools — and was first spotted at the Diavik mine on Feb. 7, the N.W.T.'s lands department (now the Department of Environment and Climate Change) said in March.

An inspection report that became publicly available Thursday says what the department and what the company have already stated: the spilled groundwater flowed to a containment area where it was headed in the first place, and none of it reached the environment.

Joseph Heron, the resource management officer who wrote the report, said workers who spotted the spill during a weekly inspection should have reported it right away. In an interview with CBC News, Scott Stewart, a superintendent for the department, said Diavik was required to report it to the territory's spill line and to notify an inspector within 48 hours.

"They misunderstood the rule, I would say," said Stewart.

"They were slow, they did not consider it a spill at the time … Our biggest concern was that because they lost control of it, even though it was going where it was supposed to be, we classify that as a spill, and we let them know that."

Simon Letendre, a spokesperson for Diavik, said in an email workers didn't categorize the spill as reportable because the water was leaking into the North Inlet containment area, which was its ultimate destination. The North Inlet is a natural depression that used to be part of Lac de Gras. It has been dammed and is used to contain water from around Diavik's operations on East Island.

A map of the Diavik diamond mine shows the North Inlet and the North Inlet water treatment facility. (DDMI 2015 Sustainable Development Report )

"We are taking this situation seriously and have taken actions to ensure such incidents get reported within the required time frames," Letendre wrote. Letendre also said the mine's environment department has been educating employees on the importance of reporting all unplanned discharges, regardless of their location.

"Managers, superintendents and supervisors are also being run through a presentation of their responsibilities to report and escalate incidents through both the environmental and operational structures."

Otherwise, Stewart said Diavik did everything else "exactly right" by rerouting the groundwater through another pipeline so it didn't continue to spill. Eventually, the company did file a spill report and let an inspector know, he said.

The territory has said Diavik's own environmental team didn't find out about the spill until March 14, inspectors went to the site on March 15, and a report was submitted to the territory's spill line on March 16.

Spill was erroneously reported as tailings and sewage

The territory has described the groundwater as "seep water" that enters the ground from the surrounding Lac de Gras and which is regularly pumped out of the underground to ensure safe working conditions.

Stewart said because of an administrative error, the spill was initially reported as being tailings and sewage.

"Because it's mine water that was going, the impact is manageable. If it had been sewage and tailings, it would be going to the wrong place and it would be causing problems, but that just wasn't the case."

How is it that groundwater ended up flowing exactly where it was supposed to go?

A photograph taken on March 15 shows the pipeline on the bank of the North Inlet containment area that leaked. The North Inlet water treatment facility can be seen in the background. (N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change)

Diavik spokesperson Simon Letendre previously told CBC News Diavik was designed so that if lines fail, there are routes for spills to travel away from Lac de Gras and into containment facilities.

Stewart also said the pipeline's break was right along the bank of the North Inlet containment area — where water in the pipeline was going in the first place.

One of the other concerns with the spill, said Stewart, was that it may have affected the quality reporting of the water within the containment area. Water there is tested, sent to a treatment plant and tested again before being released into the environment.

Stewart said the kimberlite in the containment pond may not have settled the way it was supposed to, because of the leak, but the inspector's report says water in the pond did meet the criteria of the mine's water licence and there was no harm to the environment.

In a followup visit to the site on March 29, inspectors saw the broken pipeline was being prepared for repair and a new section of pipe was on site. Crews are waiting for warming weather to do the welding, the report said.

Asked whether he was happy with how Diavik was handling the situation after it was reported, Stewart said "absolutely, for sure. Basically they just need to patch the pipe and get it back in operation."