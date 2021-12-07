Diavik Diamond Mines and 3 of its employees face 9 safety charges

Diavik Diamond Mines and three of its employees are facing nine charges under the N.W.T.'s Mine Health and Safety Act, stemming from an incident last year that injured a worker.

The charges include failing to take every reasonable measure and precaution to protect the health and safety of employees, and ensuring that all supervisors are properly trained in safe work and safe blasting procedures.

They were filed by the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission on Nov. 10 in N.W.T. Territorial Court, and stem from an incident that took place Nov. 16, 2020.

The incident involved a worker who was attempting to move rock from a blast and was injured when a slab of rock fell on the excavator he was operating.

The charges were brought against Diavik Diamond Mines Inc., the mine manager, the blasting supervisor, and the supervisor/shift boss.

The first court appearance in this matter is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.