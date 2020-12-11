Yellowknife retiree spins copper into gold for local women's society
Diane Hache has processed 88,000 pounds of copper wire, donating $94K to women's society
A Yellowknife woman is taking used copper wire from a nearby diamond mine and turning it into a windfall for the local women's society.
Working in an unheated tent in an industrial parking lot on the edge of the city, 65-year-old retiree Diane Hache cuts through plastic insulation to reveal the treasure buried inside.
The wire — 88,000 pounds of it, so far, or about five seacans worth — was donated by Hache's former employer, Diavik Diamond Mine. It's been slowly processed and sold by Hache over the past two years.
The result? A $94,000 donation to the Yellowknife Women's Society in October, with another, even larger donation coming by Christmas, Hache says.
Hache says learning the process has been all-encompassing, but extremely rewarding. She could sell the wire without stripping away the insulation, but that would only net her half as much money.
"Seven days a week, every day," she says. "I couldn't see the end ... and I committed to see this to the end. But being alone, you see how much time it takes."
"Everyone thought I was crazy, I admit. They said, 'Diane, it's impossible.'
"But impossible is just an opinion until you try."
Watch: take a look at Diane Hache's mission to learn a new skill, and raise money for a good cause:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.