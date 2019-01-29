Crown wants 2.5 year sentence for man who stole nearly $400K worth of diamonds

A man who stole nearly $400,000 worth of diamonds from a Yellowknife sorting facility is expected to be sentenced next week.

Samson Mkhitaryan pleaded guilty in November to a charge of theft over $5,000.

In the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories on Monday, he acknowledged his responsibility, conveyed his remorse, and apologized, Crown prosecutor Martine Sirois said in a phone interview.

The Crown wants Mkhitaryan to spend between two and two and a half years in custody. The defence is seeking a sentence of 18 months.

The 29 rough diamonds that he took from Diavik Diamond Mine's sorting facility were worth $393,045.23. They were stolen over a two-and-a-half-month period.

Mkhitaryan hid them between his fingers and behind a cellphone in his pocket. According to information used to get a search warrant, police were called after security staff at the plant noticed him pocketing the diamonds. The company contacted police about the theft last February.

The former diamond worker initially denied stealing the rough diamonds, but later confessed after being shown security video from the plant, RCMP previously said.

Mkhitaryan co-operated in the investigation and explained where he hid the stones in his home. They were all retrieved.

Justice Andrew Mahar's sentence in the case is scheduled for Feb. 6.