Crown wants 2.5 year sentence for man who stole nearly $400K worth of diamonds

Samson Mkhitaryan, who worked at the Diavik diamond sorting facility, pleaded guilty last year to a charge of theft over $5,000. He apologized at his sentencing hearing in Yellowknife on Monday.

Samson Mkhitaryan worked at Diavik Diamond Mine's sorting facility; he pleaded guilty to theft and apologized

Steve Silva · CBC News ·
A file photo of diamonds. Samson Mkhitaryan, who worked at the Diavik diamond sorting facility, admitted to stealing 29 rough diamonds over a couple of months. (Erik White/CBC)

A man who stole nearly $400,000 worth of diamonds from a Yellowknife sorting facility is expected to be sentenced next week.

Samson Mkhitaryan pleaded guilty in November to a charge of theft over $5,000.

In the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories on Monday, he acknowledged his responsibility, conveyed his remorse, and apologized, Crown prosecutor Martine Sirois said in a phone interview.

The Crown wants Mkhitaryan to spend between two and two and a half years in custody. The defence is seeking a sentence of 18 months.

The 29 rough diamonds that he took from Diavik Diamond Mine's sorting facility were worth $393,045.23. They were stolen over a two-and-a-half-month period.

Mkhitaryan hid them between his fingers and behind a cellphone in his pocket. According to information used to get a search warrant, police were called after security staff at the plant noticed him pocketing the diamonds. The company contacted police about the theft last February.

The former diamond worker initially denied stealing the rough diamonds, but later confessed after being shown security video from the plant, RCMP previously said.

Mkhitaryan co-operated in the investigation and explained where he hid the stones in his home. They were all retrieved.

Justice Andrew Mahar's sentence in the case is scheduled for Feb. 6.

