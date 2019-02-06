Diamond thief sentenced to 18 months for N.W.T.'s biggest heist

The man behind what a judge has described as the largest theft in the history of the Northwest Territories has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for theft over $5,000.

Samson Mkhitaryan, 40, stole 29 diamonds worth nearly $400,000 from a Diavik Diamond Mine sorting facility in Yellowknife between December 2017 and February 2018.

The Crown wanted Mkhitaryan to spend between two and two and a half years in custody. The defence sought a sentence of 18 months.

"[Mkhitaryan] is clearly someone for whom this behaviour is out of character," Justice Andrew Mahar said in N.W.T. Supreme court Wednesday.

Mahar told the court that Mkhitaryan and his wife immigrated to Canada from Armenia nearly 20 years ago. His mother, who currently lives in Armenia, was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mahar said Mkhitaryan stole the diamonds to help pay for her care.

"He was under great financial pressure," Mahar said.

"As a result of that pressure, he gave in to temptation. You are not going to find a more sympathetic set of circumstances then Mr. Mkhitaryan."

Slipped diamonds into pocket

The diamond mine contacted police last February after Mkhitaryan was seen taking the diamonds on security video footage. He set aside some stones from the tray of diamonds he was sorting, covered them with his phone, and then put the diamonds and the phone into his pocket.

Before and after they are sorted, each tray of diamonds is weighed. Any difference in weight triggers a review. According to a police warrant, after pocketing the gems, Mkhitaryan went to the washroom (one of the few places in the sorting facility where there are no video cameras) and then returned and placed black pebbles in the tray to make up for the missing weight.

Mkhitaryan hid the 29 stones in pipes in his home plumbing system.

When interviewed by police, Mkhitaryan co-operated and admitted to the theft before any charges were laid. He showed police where the diamonds were hidden. All the diamonds were recovered.

While Mahar said he was sympathetic to Mkhitaryan's circumstances, he also said it was important that he serve jail time to deter other potential criminals.

"Mining is an important part of the economy of the Northwest Territories. It is important to protect those industries," Mahar told the court.

Mahar recommended Mkhitaryan for early release and did not impose any probation on him once he is released from custody.