Some students, staff at Hay River high school advised to self-isolate, get tested for COVID-19

Any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated staff or student in Grades 9 to 12 at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River, N.W.T., are advised to immediately self-isolate and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

In a public health advisory issued Thursday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the outbreak at the school, which was declared Wednesday.

"Transmission is most likely linked to social circles," the advisory states.

Any fully vaccinated staff or student in Grades 9 to 12 should self-monitor for symptoms, and then self-isolate and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the public health advisory, some students may have already been contacted by the school and been provided with instructions. It says they should continue to follow those instructions.