Some students, staff at Hay River high school advised to self-isolate, get tested for COVID-19

N.W.T. public health officials ask staff and any students in Grades 9 to12 to isolate and arrange for COVID-19 testing if they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Outbreak at Diamond Jenness Secondary School includes 6 confirmed cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River Wednesday. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated staff or student in Grades 9 to 12 at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River, N.W.T., are advised to immediately self-isolate and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

In a public health advisory issued Thursday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the outbreak at the school, which was declared Wednesday.

"Transmission is most likely linked to social circles," the advisory states.

Any fully vaccinated staff or student in Grades 9 to 12 should self-monitor for symptoms, and then self-isolate and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the public health advisory, some students may have already been contacted by the school and been provided with instructions. It says they should continue to follow those instructions.

