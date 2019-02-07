Fisheries officers needed in Inuvik region, DFO's new Arctic head hears

The regional director of the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans' new Arctic region has set out on a tour to find out what Northern communities are hoping to see from his department, making the first stop Wednesday in Inuvik.

Gabriel Nirlungayuk began his series of public engagement sessions by speaking with the Gwich'in Renewable Resources Board (GRRB) on Wednesday morning.

Nirlungayuk said he's previously had some informal meetings with several organizations, including a meeting with Dene First Nations Chief Norman Yakeleya in November after frustrations were voiced about a lack of consultation with Dene communities prior to the announcement about the new region.

During Wednesday's meeting, a clear topic of discussion was that people wanted there to be fishery officers back in the region.

Gabriel Nirlungayuk started his tour of public engagement sessions on Wednesday at a meeting of the Gwich'in Renewable Resources Board in Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"The biggest issue is presence," said Amy Amos, the GRRB's executive director. "Having more staff and having more supervisors is always beneficial."

Amos said that over her 13 years on the board of GRRB, she's noticed a decline in fisheries officers in the Inuvik region.

As of this coming May, there will be a total of 10 fishery officers in the Northwest Territories, according to department officials at Wednesday's meeting. Seven are based in Yellowknife, and three in Hay River.

"If you have more capacity then you are able to provide education, enforcement and be part of the community … that's what I hear is there is lack of capacity in the Inuvialuktun and Gwich'in Settlement Area," said Nirlungayuk.

"DFO use to have a strong presence in Inuvik and it has slowly declined a bit over to Nunavut ... they want the presence back in terms of conservation officers in the communities."

Nirlungayuk also met with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation on Wednesday.

He said he's hopeful that he will complete his engagement sessions by the spring, and have a report completed by the fall.