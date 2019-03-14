Deninu K'ue First Nation election results appeal won't go forward

The appeal of the Deninu K'ue First Nation election this month has been found unwarranted, legal counsel for the First Nation said Thursday.

"The electoral officer sought a legal opinion, and the legal opinion advised that the notice of appeal didn't allege any proper grounds of appeal," said the First Nation's lawyer, Krista Robertson, in a phone call from Vancouver.

Sharon Lafferty, who unsuccessfully ran for chief and councillor positions, filed the appeal. She said she is "very disappointed" that her appeal won't go forward.

She previously told CBC the outcome of the election would have been different if eligible voters who lived outside the community were allowed to vote by proxy.

The requirement that electors vote in person is unfair to those who live outside of the community, Lafferty said. She would like to see a system of proxy voting introduced.

Raymond King, the hamlet's electoral officer, said earlier this month that more than 800 members were eligible to vote, but most live outside the hamlet.

Robertson said there were no other appeals of the election results, and Lafferty's complaint about the lack of proxy voting, among other complaints, isn't something that would trigger an appeal committee anyway.

Any amendment to Deninu K'ue First Nation's election code — including to allow proxy voting — would require, among other steps, a special general meeting with at least 15 per cent of all electors, she said. Fifty-one per cent of the electors at the meeting would then have to vote in favour of the changes.