Man accused of Yellowknife murder elects judge alone trial

The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in Yellowknife is scheduled for trial this fall.

Devon Larabie is charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Breanna Menacho in May 2020.

Larabie, appearing in N.W.T. Supreme Court from custody by video, elected a judge alone trial Wednesday afternoon.

Larabie has not yet entered a formal plea on the murder charge, however his lawyer John Cowan confirmed Wednesday that Larabie is expected to plead not guilty on the first day of trial.

Menacho was found dead in a Yellowknife apartment on May 6. She was 22 years old.

Breanna Menacho in a file photo. (Breanna Menacho/Facebook)

Two others charged in connection with the case pleaded guilty to acting as accessories after the fact to murder.

Lisa Leona Brule and Jordan Nande were sentenced to 10 months in jail and two years probation in December 2020.

No charges against Larabie have been proven in court.

Exact dates have yet to be set, however Larabie's trial is expected to last three weeks beginning late September to early November.