Former Yellowknifer medals with Hong Kong at ball hockey world championships

The story of a Canadian travelling overseas to win a medal in a hockey world championship is one that's been well-told; impressive, certainly, but a fairly regular occurrence.

However, what if that Canadian was from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories? And it wasn't the ice hockey world championships, but the ball hockey world championships? And he didn't bring home a medal for team Canada, but for team Hong Kong?

Got your attention?

Devon Chang recently returned from Kosice, Slovakia, where he competed in the 2019 ball hockey world championships. The sport is similar to ice hockey, except players run on flat ground instead of skate on a rink. Though ice-free, the arenas the teams played in were the same as the ones used for this year's ice hockey world championships.

'A funny story in a small world'

Chang's journey from Yellowknife to Kosice, was "a funny story in a small world," he said.

Born and raised in Yellowknife, he moved to Edmonton as a teenager. Chang began playing ball hockey in leagues a few years ago on several different teams.

One of those teams, the Hong Kong Islanders, had several players who had represented the region at the ball hockey world championships — a number of the team's players are Canadian, Chang said. Through coincidence, he found himself speaking with the team's manager.

The manager mentioned that the team was at the previous world championships, Chang said. "I thought that was pretty cool, because I've never heard of a championship for ball hockey before.

Chang, fourth from right, poses for a photo with team Hong Kong. A chance meeting with the team's manager led to Chang's inclusion on the team, which features several Canadians of Chinese ancenstry. (Submitted by Devon Chang)

"From there, they said: 'hey, you know, we'd love to take a look at you and hopefully have you out for the next worlds,' and I said: 'absolutely.' And the rest is kind of history."

Chang has never been to Hong Kong — his father is Chinese — and so he had to prove three generations of Chinese lineage before qualifying for the team. From there, it was off to Slovakia.

"My grandparents were really excited," said Chang, with a laugh, adding that he hoped the tournament would help strengthen his connection to his family history.

The tournament featured several squads you might not expect: team Hong Kong played in the "B" pool of the tournament, taking on squads like Haiti, Bermuda and Great Britain.

Chang was named an assistant captain for team Hong Kong, something he says he was "very grateful and honoured" to be, especially considering it was his first year on the team.

Chang in action with team Hong Kong. The team wound up with a bronze medal in the championships 'B' division. (Submitted by Devon Chang)

"Honestly, I'm just trying to contribute," he said. "Be a good teammate, and go out there, and win hockey games."

A highlight was a crossover game against "A" pool squad United States — one that ended in a 14-1 loss for Hong Kong, but was a "pretty cool opportunity," he said.

'Some amazing, amazing teams'

"There are some amazing, amazing teams there," he said. "Definitely a game where we learned a lot of things at a team... and we were definitely better for it."

Taking that experience into the "B" pool playoffs, team Hong Kong was able to secure a bronze medal, beating Haiti 4-3 in the deciding game.

Chang said that it wasn't the medal colour the team was looking for — they went in hoping for gold — but that the experience was an unforgettable one.

"I mean in hockey, I've grown up playing a lot, at the YK arena, the Gerry Murphy, when I was still around," he said. "And after learning about how far you can go with ball hockey, and the travel that you can do, I just kind of got hooked.

"I'm very grateful to be looked at as one of the leaders on the team ... I'm just loving going out there every shift, and working hard."