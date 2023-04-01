Sentencing hearing held for driver who caused fatal 2020 crash near Marsh Lake

A two-day sentencing hearing for the driver who caused a fatal collision near Marsh Lake in 2020 was held this week in Whitehorse, with the Crown and defence agreeing Devin Edmiston deserved prison — but for how long, is now in a judge's hands.

Edmiston, from Manitoba, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm last year.

Crown attorney Noel Sinclair on Thursday argued that up to six years in prison was an appropriate sentence for Edmiston, while defence lawyer Kevin MacGillivray argued two years of prison followed by three years of probation was adequate.

Edmiston, now 28, was behind the wheel of girlfriend Nicole Sanderson's car on July 5, 2020 when he tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone on the Alaska Highway near the blue bridge. He bumped into the other vehicle when he tried to pull back into his lane to avoid oncoming traffic, causing both to spin out of control.

The car Edmiston was driving struck oncoming motorcyclist Travis Adams before rolling into the ditch.

Adams, a 43-year-old Whitehorse father of three, was killed instantly.

Sanderson, 47, was in the car with Edmiston and fatally injured in the crash, dying at the scene. Another passenger in the car was seriously injured.

Sanderson and Edmiston had been in town to visit Sanderson's family; two of her daughters and a grandchild were in the vehicle Edmiston tried to pass, and they had all been on their way to Army Beach.

Adams, meanwhile, was on his way home from a weekend at the family cabin. His spouse and children were in a car behind him and arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

About 30 people sat in the court gallery for hearing, with more attending via video conference.

'It's in many ways unthinkable'

Sinclair said the Crown was asking for four to six years of incarceration for each count of dangerous driving causing death and two to three years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm, all to be served concurrently.

The prison term would be followed by a five-year driving ban and Edmiston would be required to provide a DNA sample for a national database.

Sinclair, throughout his arguments, emphasized the crash wasn't an accident but a preventable tragedy caused by Edmiston's bad decisions.

"This is someone who chose to pass on a hill, on a corner, at high speed ... It's in many ways unthinkable," Sinclair said, adding that there were a number of aggravating factors in the case.

Among those were the fact that Edmiston has never had a driver's licence, and was trying to pass a vehicle that was already travelling at around 135 km/h, well above the posted speed limit of 100 km/h.

Sinclair argued Edmiston was engaged in a "contest of speed" and while not racing with the other vehicle, was trying to get past it "for no good reason," showing a "disregard for human life" in the process.

He noted Edmiston had received tickets in Manitoba that spring for speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The gravity of the offences, Sinclair continued, was on the "high, high end" of seriousness. Besides the deaths and injury, there was a severe impact on those close to Adams and Sanderson, especially the family members who were part of or came upon the crash and made "direct observations of a horrific nature."

Sinclair also took issue with portions of Edmiston's pre-sentencing report, quoting from a section where Edmiston said he felt he was being treated unfairly by the criminal justice system and made to feel like a criminal.

Sinclair noted dangerous driving offences were on the rise, and argued courts need to hand down sentences that show the crime will not be tolerated.

'Tragic mistake,' defence says

Edmiston's lawyer argued his client's personal circumstances justified a shorter prison term.

MacGillvray said Edmiston had accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed genuine remorse. He also said Edmiston had no bad intentions and the crash was a "tragic mistake."

"He made a terrible decision to pass that car at a high rate of speed," MacGillivray said.

MacGillivray also touched on Edmiston's difficult upbringing and said that had ultimately drawn him to Sanderson.

"She was 20 years his senior and he needed her stability," MacGillivray said, adding Sanderson had also depended on Edmiston for help with her health issues.

Edmiston "suffered a great deal of depression" after the crash, MacGillivray said, and was placed in the psychiatric unit at the Whitehorse hospital because of suicidal thoughts. He continues to feel "terrible, horrible… for causing that collision," MacGillivray said, and has experienced homelessness as a result.

MacGillivray argued there were a number of mitigating factors in the case, including Edmiston turning himself in to police and giving a statement after being charged in 2021, the fact that he didn't have a serious criminal record, and that he pleaded guilty. He also pointed to Edmiston's involvement with the Steinbach Community Outreach Centre in Manitoba, where he'd originally gone for support and where he now volunteers.

Edmiston deserved the chance to rebuild and improve his life, MacGillivray said.

'We cherished him, but we weren't done yet'

The court also heard 13 victim impact statements Wednesday, with 10 more filed without being read aloud.

Justice Field, one of Sanderson's daughters who was in the crash, wrote that she's overtaken by grief daily knowing her mother will never see her grandchildren or be at major life milestones again.

"I feel robbed," wrote Field, whose statement was read by a court worker. "There's not a day that goes by that I do not think of my mother."

Adams' spouse, Jennifer DeHart, read her statement herself.

"He was my guy," she said of Adams. "Travis was the best dad, best friend… He had a way of making everyone around him feel good about themselves."

DeHart said she'd offered to drive Adams home from the cabin that day, worried about the rain clouds in the distance, but he'd put his helmet on as they were leaving and told her, "I'll be alright."

"I carry a heavy burden of guilt," she said.

"Our home is no longer home without Travis here… We cherished him, but we weren't done yet."

In a separate statement, Adams' sister Tara Larkin said she didn't feel ready to forgive.

"To me, it's not just an accident ... It's not just a mistake anyone would have made," she said of the crash.

"Today I'm asking you to try harder and be a better human ... Remember that Travis gifted you this lesson, even though you took his life. You need to step up."

"Your sentence will never be enough… you will lose freedom while we lost lives," she continued.

"I never pray, but I pray for this — may the sentence match the impact this has had on the Yukon."

Edmiston addressed the court gallery afterwards.

"I know that nothing I can say will undo any of the pain caused by my actions that day," he said.

"The pain that echoes through your lives is unrepairable … I pray that God guides you to the peace that you deserve.

"I am truly sorry."

Judge Gurmail Gill reserved his decision. The parties will be back in court on June 1 to pick a date for Gill to deliver Edmiston's sentence.