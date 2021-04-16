Ice road to Dettah closed, Nahanni Butte ice crossing will close within 72 hours
Dettah road closed for the season as of noon Friday
The ice road to Dettah is closed for the season as of noon Friday, as per a tweet by the Northwest Territories' Department of Infrastructure.
The department also announced the Liard River ice crossing to Nahanni Butte will close for the season within 72 hours.
It advises that smaller vehicles are already restricted from using the crossing as it isn't safe to cross given the conditions.
On Thursday morning, the Tłı̨chǫ winter roads to Whatì, Gamètì and Wekweètì̀ closed for the season.
The Dettah Ice Road's closure on Friday is in line with the road's 20-year average closing date of April 16.
