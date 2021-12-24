Dettah ice road, Mackenzie River ice crossing at Tulita, now open

Two popular ice roads in the N.W.T. officially opened on Friday.

The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure tweeted at 10:22 a.m. the Mackenzie River ice road at Tulita opened to vehicles weighing 5,000 kilograms or less.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MackenzieRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MackenzieRiver</a> ice crossing at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tulita?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tulita</a> is now open to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kgs. // Le pont de glace de la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rivi%C3%A8reMackenzie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RivièreMackenzie</a> à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tulita?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tulita</a> est maintenant ouvert aux véhicules dont le poids est inférieur à 5 000 kgs. —@GNWT_INF

The Mackenzie River ice road connects the Sahtú to the Dehcho.

The Dettah ice road will open to vehicles up to 5,000 kilograms, the Department of Infrastructure announced.

Its opening connects the communities of Yellowknife and Dettah, giving residents an alternative, and quicker, route.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dettah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dettah</a> ice road is now open to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kgs. Drive safely. // Le route de glace <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dettah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dettah</a> est maintenant ouvert aux véhicules dont le poids est inférieur à 5 000 kgs. Soyez prudent. —@GNWT_INF

The start of Dettah ice road season matches the 20-year average of Dec. 24 being opening day, according to the Department of Infrastructure website.

The Mackenzie River ice road at Tulita nearly matched it's 20-year average, with Dec. 25 being the typical opening day.