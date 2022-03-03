Man in hospital with serious injuries after assault at house near Dettah, N.W.T.

N.W.T. RCMP have laid charges against a Dettah man suspected of seriously injuring another man on Wednesday outside the community.

In a press release Thursday morning, RCMP said the assault happened inside a residence on the Dettah Access Road. The 52-year-old victim was taken to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and then transferred to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, Alta.

Andrew Lafferty, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. His first court appearance was set for Thursday.

RCMP say they are still investigating the assault.