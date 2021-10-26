N.W.T. set to launch community-based COVID-19 screening program

The N.W.T. government will provide details about DetectNWT, a community-based COVID-19 screening program it is launching to detect COVID-19 in people who aren't showing any symptoms.

The news conference is set for 2 p.m. Watch it live here, or on CBC North's Facebook page.

Health Minister Julie Green and Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Caroline Wawzonek will be joined at the news conference by Melissa Holzer, a registered nurse with the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, Mark Henry of the Copperhouse Eatery and Lounge, and the Salvation Army's Jason Brinson.

At a news conference on Oct. 20, Scott Robertson, the executive director of clinical integration with the health authority, said DetectNWT is a self-directed program that comes with online videos and training packages for the businesses and organizations that choose to be a part of it.

He said the program targets businesses and organizations that have high contact between staff and the public.

"It's designed as a screening tool for people who have no symptoms to help to pick up any cases," he said on Oct. 20.

Robertson added the program uses the same test, the At Home Abbott Panbio Rapid Response, that is being used in the voluntary at-home program to screen children aged five to 11 that's available in 12 Yellowknife, Hay River, Behchokǫ̀, Inuvik, Ndilǫ and Dettah schools.

He added the territory has been piloting DetectNWT with organizations in Yellowknife, including shelters and a long-term care home.

He emphasized that rapid testing is was not a work-around for people who don't get vaccinated.

"We really need to focus our efforts on making sure we are detecting COVID early, particularly in communities where there is no community transmission, and that will be the focus of this program."

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer reported 207 active cases in the territory. Cases peaked at 460 on Oct. 7, and have been trending downward ever since.