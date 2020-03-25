Yellowknife standoff began with man splintering door with axe, police documents reveal

A standoff in Yellowknife that lasted more than six hours began with the man police were after chopping a hole in a neighbour's door and threatening to kill him, according to search warrant documents.

Details of the March 24 incident are contained in what's known as an information to obtain — a statement laying out the justification for a search warrant and sworn by an RCMP officer. None of the statements in the document have been tested in court.

The RCMP say that shortly after 5 p.m. they got a call about a man chopping at the door of a second floor unit in the Sunridge Place apartments. The caller identified the man as Lance Wayne Kristensen, who was later charged in connection with the incident.

When police arrived they learned that one neighbour had videotaped the incident. Investigating officers reviewed the video and, according the information to obtain, saw a man in a grey toque and black sunglasses swinging an axe at the door and yelling, "You want to f--king put your hands on my mother! You're f--king dead!"

After chopping at the door and making the threats, the man returned to his apartment on the floor above.

Emergency team flown in from Whitehorse

Police blocked off the section of 51A Ave. in front of the apartment building for more than six hours while they attempted to arrest Kristensen. Part of the reason for the delay, according to the search warrant documents, is that an emergency response team was called in from Whitehorse.

CBC asked G Division RCMP why an emergency response team had to be flown in from Whitehorse, as there is typically a team based in Yellowknife. The RCMP refused to say why.

"The decision to request additional resources is operational, with the focus on public safety," responded RCMP G Division communications strategist Marie York-Condon. "The 'cost' of public safety cannot really be measured."

According to search warrant documents, a team of crisis negotiators was also trying to contact Kristensen to calm him down and get him to surrender.

"Failing that, a tactical entry will be made by RCMP ERT," noted the RCMP in the search warrant.

Almost seven hours after they got the initial call, the emergency response team tossed some flash bangs — non-lethal explosive devices used to disorient or distract — into the apartment, and arrested Kristensen.

He is charged with two counts of uttering threats, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kristensen was released after being charged. According to court documents, five days after the standoff, Kristensen was arrested again and charged with impaired driving, obstruction and breaching his release conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.