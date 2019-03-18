New aurora viewing pull-out opens for vehicles by Detah ice road

People now have a dedicated space to pull over on the Detah ice road to safely view the aurora.

A new pull-out has opened about half-way along the 6.3 kilometre ice road between Yellowknife and Detah, the N.W.T. government's Department of Infrastructure announced in a news release Monday.

The pull-out will be indicated by nearby signs.

There's a limit of four buses allowed on the pull-out at once, but there are no restrictions on the number of smaller vehicles, said the government.

The pull-out is located about 6.3 kilometres between Yellowknife and Detah. (Government of the Northwest Territories)

People are asked to use the garbage bin at the pull-out for any litter, states the news release.