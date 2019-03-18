Skip to Main Content
New aurora viewing pull-out opens for vehicles by Detah ice road
New

New aurora viewing pull-out opens for vehicles by Detah ice road

People now have a dedicated space to pull over on the Detah ice road to safely view the aurora.

Maximum of 4 buses allowed on the pull-out at once, says N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure

CBC News ·
The northern lights are shown in April 9, 2018 over Prelude Lake. The N.W.T. Tourism Department said a new pull-out has opened by the Detah ice road. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC )

People now have a dedicated space to pull over on the Detah ice road to safely view the aurora. 

A new pull-out has opened about half-way along the 6.3 kilometre ice road between Yellowknife and Detah, the N.W.T. government's Department of Infrastructure announced in a news release Monday.

The pull-out will be indicated by nearby signs.

There's a limit of four buses allowed on the pull-out at once, but there are no restrictions on the number of smaller vehicles, said the government.

The pull-out is located about 6.3 kilometres between Yellowknife and Detah. (Government of the Northwest Territories)

People are asked to use the garbage bin at the pull-out for any litter, states the news release.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us