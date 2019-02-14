Aircraft makes emergency landing on Great Slave Lake

An Ahmic Air aircraft made an emergency landing on Great Slave Lake on Yellowknife's Back Bay around noon on Thursday.

There was one pilot on board, who was not injured, according to an emergency official.

According to Ahmic Air owner Stephen Jeffery, a stretched cable led to the emergency landing.

Emergency personnel were at the scene in Old Town.

Ahmic Air operates out of Yellowknife, offering charter services on DHC-2 Beavers on floats and skis, according to its website.