Aircraft makes emergency landing on Great Slave Lake
An Ahmic Air aircraft made an emergency landing on Great Slave Lake on Yellowknife's Back Bay around noon on Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board, and was not injured.
There was one pilot on board, who was not injured, according to an emergency official.
According to Ahmic Air owner Stephen Jeffery, a stretched cable led to the emergency landing.
Emergency personnel were at the scene in Old Town.
Ahmic Air operates out of Yellowknife, offering charter services on DHC-2 Beavers on floats and skis, according to its website.
With files from Mike Hugall
