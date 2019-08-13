Edward Sangris wins 4th term as chief of Detah

Edward Sangris has won a fourth term as chief of Detah, according to preliminary results released by the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

According to the results, released Tuesday morning, Sangris won Monday's election with 133 votes. Challengers Rachel Crapeau and Bobby Drygeese received 106 and 105 votes, respectively.

Sangris was first elected chief in 2007. He was re-elected in 2011, and again in 2015.

The news release states Sangris is elected as the new chief pending a five-day appeal period.

An election for 10 councillors from Detah and Ndilo is set to follow on Aug. 26.