Yukon RCMP search for missing man from Destruction Bay
Police are looking for 67-year-old Walter Egg of Destruction Bay, Yukon, who was last heard from on Saturday morning.

The RCMP detachment in Haines Junction, Yukon. RCMP are looking for a missing man from Destruction Bay, Yukon. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

RCMP are searching for a man from Destruction Bay, Yukon, last heard from on Saturday morning.

Walter Egg, 67, is believed to have left his property by snowmobile heading toward Kluane Lake, police say in a news release sent Monday.

Anybody with information is asked to call RCMP in Haines Junction at 634-5555. 

