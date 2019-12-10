Yukon RCMP search for missing man from Destruction Bay
Police are looking for 67-year-old Walter Egg of Destruction Bay, Yukon, who was last heard from on Saturday morning.
Walter Egg, 67, is believed to have left his property by snowmobile heading toward Kluane Lake, police say in a news release sent Monday.
Anybody with information is asked to call RCMP in Haines Junction at 634-5555.