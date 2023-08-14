Despite smoke, Yellowknife not at risk of wildfire

Despite extreme smoke and ash rolling into Yellowknife Sunday afternoon, the city is not at a higher wildfire risk than it was earlier in the day, says an N.W.T. Fire information officer.

Mike Westwick, N.W.T. Fire information officer, said Sunday evening that smoke in the city was to be expected due to westerly winds blowing east. Although orange skies and smoke look concerning, Westwick says the city isn't being threatened.

"The risk to Dettah has not changed, the risk to Yellowknife has not changed, the risk to the Ingraham Trail has not changed," he said.

The City of Yellowknife made a similar announcement by email around 6 p.m. on Sunday, telling residents that the smoke was expected.

Shortly after the smokey weather rolled into the capital, a lineup emerged at the Circle K gas station of people filling up their vehicles.

Westwick says that the strong winds have actually helped to blow a fire near Dettah away from the community. That fire is burning about 29 kilometres from Dettah.

Westwick said the fire between Behchokǫ and Yellowknife has not grown closer to either community.

An evacuation alert was issued Saturday for several areas north of the Ingraham Trail near Yellowknife.

That includes those in cabins and homes near North Prosperous Lake, North Prelude Lake and all of River Lake.

That fire had reached Duncan Damn, Island Lake and Neck Lake Sunday morning, however Westwick said structure protection has been successful and there have been no new losses.

Westwick said the evacuation alert for the North Prosperous Lake, North Prelude Lake and River Lake was issued because they expect to see the fire grow in the coming days and residents should be prepared to leave by Monday morning.

Several highways in the territory are closed due to nearby wildfires. That includes Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ, Highway 5 between Fort Smith and Hay River and parts of Highway 1 between Kakisa and Enterprise.