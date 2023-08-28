Amid road closures and panic buying, Yellowknife Co-op stays open with 4% of workforce

The Yellowknife Co-op has been keeping essential workers fed and vehicles gassed up with less than four per cent of its regular work force on the schedule.

When the city was ordered to evacuate on Aug. 16 due to a nearby wildfire, most of the staff left. But soon after Justin Nelson, the general manager, was informed that the store had received essential service status.

Nelson is one of seven employees still working at the store. He said they normally have more than 160 employees.

"It's been a challenge, that's for sure," he said, adding as time has gone on, they've gotten into a flow and the work has gotten easier.

Nelson said the store is operating on reduced hours, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A major challenge the store faced, was that in the lead up to the announcement of the evacuation order, residents began panic-buying products, which led to shortages.

"Our store was in really rough shape," Nelson said.

A file photo of Justin Nelson, right, the general manager of the Yellowknife Co-op. He stands beside N.W.T. Disabilities Council executive director Denise McKee. Nelson has been keeping the Yellowknife Co-op open with six other employees and several volunteers, to ensure that essential workers are fed and that vehicles have have gas. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC )

There were also continuos road closures, which stopped products from arriving at the store.

"Going into the evacuation, they turned a lot of our trucks back so we went a few days without getting any products whatsoever," said Nelson.

He said they have received some deliveries and have been able to re-stock the shelves to about 70 per cent of their capacity.

He's happy with the amount of supplies the store has now that it's mainly essential workers in town, but he said they will need a lot more when the rest of the city returns.

"We will definitely be the second place they come to, first will be their home and then they'll need groceries," Nelson said.

He said they will also need more workers for when residents return.

Along with the seven employees, Nelson said there have been regular volunteers helping out each day.

"We're lucky that we have some volunteers that come in and help us," he said.

"A lot of them are Co-op members, and they just show up each and every day."

Michael Smith, the grocery manager at the Yellowknife Co-op, had one word to describe what each day has been like.

"Busy," he said with a laugh.

"We're all pitching in in different departments because some departments don't have any management or any staff."

Smith only moved to the city six months before the evacuation order.

"It's been an experience, that's for sure," he said.

Smith said he was prepared to leave, but when he heard the store needed employees, he was happy to stay.

"I'm glad I'm here. I'm glad I'm able to help out and do everything we can."