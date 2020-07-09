Man who stole multiple guns now in jail awaiting sentencing

A man who stole guns and jewellery from a Yellowknife home almost two years ago then fled the city is now behind bars and awaiting sentencing.

Beau Desire-Tesar pleaded guilty more than a year ago to theft and possessing a weapon obtained by crime. But he has remained out on bail most of the time since then to attend an addictions treatment program in Nanaimo.

A sentencing hearing that was to be held last month was postponed because not enough time had been allowed for the 33-year-old to self-quarantine for two weeks on his return to the N.W.T. The hearing was to happen Friday but was adjourned again to allow preparation of a background report on Desire-Tesar.

The Yellowknife man was charged shortly after a number of safes were stolen from a Rivett Crescent home on Oct. 8, 2018.

In court on Thursday, the prosecutor read out a summary of the theft, a summary Desire-Tesar admitted is true.

Desire-Tesar was at a party at the home. While there, he learned there were valuables in the house. After everyone had left and the person hosting the party had passed out, Tesar removed an unspecified number of safes from the house.

The safes contained 10 firearms including a nine-millimetre pistol, ammunition, cartridges, scopes, a SPOT satellite tracking device, InReach satellite device and hunting knives, according to the statement of agreed facts read out in court on Thursday. The safes also contained multiple pairs of binoculars, a GoPro camera and a one-carat diamond with a white gold necklace.

Another man, Francois Parisella, helped Desire-Tesar remove the safes and open them in Parisella's garage. Parisella later helped Desire-Tesar move his car after his Audi got stuck in the driveway.

Earlier this year Parisella, who denied any involvement apart from helping Desire-Tesar get unstuck, was given a five-month conditional sentence for possessing property obtained by crime.

Police on his tail

It didn't take long for RCMP to catch up to Desire-Tesar.

A day after the theft, police say they saw him leave an apartment carrying a guitar case, which he then left in an Oldsmobile. Police got a warrant to search it and found a .22 rifle in the case, though it was not one of the guns stolen the day before.

The same day, police got a warrant to search Desire-Tesar's Audi, which they had towed after he left it on the side of a road. Inside they found prescription bottles in the names of family members of the Rivett Crescent home, as well as ammunition that had been taken from the home.

In the following days the RCMP learned Parisella had rented a storage locker and they got a warrant for that too. Police found six of the stolen firearms, and the same day arrested Parisella. A week later, police also found the handgun and three cartridges for it in a vehicle being driven by Toufic Chamas.

Chamas is currently serving a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence he was given last November for illegally possessing a loaded, restricted firearm and drug trafficking.

Desire-Tesar fled Yellowknife in the days after he stole the safes to "lay low," according to the summary read out in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody in Westlock, Alberta three weeks later.

Three of the stolen firearms, along with the diamond and gold necklace and the satellite locating devices, hunting knives, and binoculars have not been recovered.

The conviction for possessing a firearm obtained by crime carries a minimum penalty of one year in jail. Desire-Tesar is scheduled to be sentenced for that and the theft conviction on Oct. 14.