'Totally dedicated to the people of Inuvik': Derek Lindsay, former mayor, remembered

Former Inuvik, N.W.T., mayor Derek Lindsay is being remembered as a strong leader.

Lindsay died last week in Inuvik among family. He was 69 years old.

Mayor Clarence Wood said Lindsay was a good friend, and a big supporter of the town and its people.

"I see somebody who was totally dedicated to the people of Inuvik. He loved Inuvik," said Wood.

Lindsay was born in Dundee, Scotland, and came to Canada when he was 12. He was raised by his parents in Penticton, B.C., where he finished high school.

In 1981, he answered a contract to come to Inuvik for two weeks. As is common in the North, that short stint became a lot longer.

A young Derek Lindsay, right, with a shirt bearing the name of the town he would call home. (Submitted by Kennidi Dillon)

His granddaughter, Kennidi Dillon, remembers her grandparents telling her that story many times.

"And that two weeks turned into 40-something years. He didn't leave," said Dillon.

"He called Inuvik his home. He met his wife, soon gained step-kids and step-grandkids, and he has so much family here. He never wanted to leave since then — he never had any desire to leave or retire anywhere else."

Lindsay had many titles during his time in Inuvik. He was an accountant and notary public. He also served the Royal Canadian Legion as its manager and a longtime member.

In 1998, Lindsay won a seat on town council in Inuvik. He then served two more terms in 2002 and 2004, before putting his hat into the ring for mayor.

He was elected mayor in 2006 and served until 2009. He had one more term after that as a town councillor in 2012.

"I just want to extend condolences on behalf of myself and council to former councillor, former mayor and former friend to all of us. We're going to miss him," said Wood, the current mayor.

"He always tried his hardest. Sometimes it didn't work out, but a lot of times it did. He always gave it all his effort."

Fred Church was one of the first people to welcome Lindsay to Inuvik and they were friends for the next 50 years, travelling together for Legion business and enjoying the company of their families.

"All these little things you do over 50 years amongst yourselves and your friends. I just wish he rests comfortable," said Church.

A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Midnight Sun Complex in Inuvik.