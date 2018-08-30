Adrian Bell steps down as Yellowknife's deputy mayor, hours before confidential city meeting

Adrian Bell says he's had enough.

The Yellowknife city councillor told CBC News he stepped down as deputy mayor on Thursday morning, just hours before city staff and council met to discuss issues relating to the city's bylaw department inquiry into allegations of workplace misconduct behind closed doors.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Bell announced that he is leaving his deputy mayor seat, which he's had since 2016.

Bell pointed to the "prevailing interpretation" of the current council procedures bylaw.

The mayor chairs council meetings, acting as the presiding officer. Currently, he can vote on motions, but to do so he has to pass his role as chair of the meetings to the deputy mayor.

"Thereby taking away my vote and preventing me from speaking to issues," said Bell.

He said at times, the mayor's decision to pass on his role as chair would come as a surprise.

"It's not a good feeling," he said.

Bell said he's had his vote taken away several times before; recently, he recalled a vote about pavements when Mayor Mark Heyck passed his role as chair over to Bell.

"It's been happening more and more, I would say, in the last few months," said Bell.

"It just seemed to me there was a very high likelihood that it was gonna happen again today. So I did not want to take that chance."

If you think you're gonna have to be persuasive in order to move things in a certain direction, then you don't want to be the deputy mayor. - Adrian Bell, Yellowknife city councillor

In January, Bell brought forward a motion calling for an independent investigator to look into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the manager of municipal enforcement.

A three-paragraph summary of the investigator's report, which was made public on Tuesday, says it is "more likely than not" that security cameras on city facilities were misused within the municipal enforcement division in and around 2014. It does not say how, or by whom, the cameras were misused.

'Precarious position'

A special in-camera Municipal Services Committee meeting was called for 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, in which city administration and council would discuss, and possibly vote on, what the city described as a "personnel" and "legal matter."

Bell, who said he quit as deputy mayor prior to attending this meeting, said he wanted to have a voice about the investigation.

THE LATEST | Yellowknife mayor, councillors mum on outcome of investigation into bylaw department

"That's a precarious position to be in, when you know you're entering into a room to discuss things that are likely to be closely contested," said Bell.

"If things are close … the last thing you want is for your vote to be taken away. And that was the position that I felt that I was in recently, and in particular this morning."

Bell added, "Without getting into any details which are confidential, bottom line is that if you think you're gonna have to be persuasive in order to move things in a certain direction, then you don't want to be the deputy mayor."

Support from other councillors

Bell said he wasn't worried about the reaction he'd get for his decision. He added that several councillors expressed support.

"I would never question anyone else if they made a similar decision," he said. "Everybody understands that it's not a great position to be in, when you're passionate about something."

Bell is running for mayor in the upcoming municipal elections. He said that did not affect, in any way, his decision for stepping down as deputy mayor Thursday.

"It was something that I had to do," he said.

Heyck is not seeking re-election this fall.