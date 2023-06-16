Dental services in Sahtú, Gamètì, Whatì and Fort Resolution in limbo after requests for service cancelled

People in parts of the N.W.T. may be waiting longer than usual to see a dentist and that has one mom worried after struggling to get appointments for her kids during the pandemic.

The territorial government's contracts website shows that two requests for proposal for dental services were cancelled in March without any bidders. One covered services in the Sahtú , the other in Gamètì, Whatì and Fort Resolution.

The situation reminded Thelma Tobac, a mom of three from Fort Good Hope, of when dental services were stopped during the pandemic.

She says her daughter Litasha, 13, spent nearly two months taking multiple painkillers every day for a toothache. But when Tobac tried getting a dentist appointment through the health centre in Fort Good Hope, she says staff told her they couldn't help unless the tooth became infected.

Jeremy Bird, spokesperson for the territory's department of health and social services, said a resident who qualifies for non-insured health benefits (NIHB) has to go to the local health centre for an appointment. Staff at the health centre then contact NIHB to approve or deny the request.

Bird also said that NIHB-qualified residents can call dentists directly for non-urgent dental care. Then the clinic will request approval from NIHB.

Tobac says she tried calling a dentist in Yellowknife for an appointment, but was told she had to get a referral through the health centre.

Ultimately, Litasha had her tooth pulled out in Yellowknife last year. In October, she had another appointment where the dentist referred her to Edmonton for more work.

The situation, Tobac says, "is kind of stressing."

Even before the pandemic, Tobac says she struggled to have her kids seen by a dentist.

She says she tried setting up an appointment for her son, Gage, when he was two years old but was told he was too young.

A dentist was most recently in Fort Good Hope from Feb. 8 to 13.

However, Gage, now 5, still only saw a dentist for the first time in May in Yellowknife. He's also been referred to Edmonton for more work.

"They said there's a lot of work that needs to be done," said Tobac. "So he has to go through surgery in August."

Dental visits to remote N.W.T. communities are funded by Indigenous Services Canada and administered by the territorial government.

"As of now, we are actively collaborating with Indigenous Services Canada to explore various options for the resumption of dental services in all regions," said Bird.

He added that First Nations and Inuit resident can have their travel for dental care covered through the federal government's non-insured health benefits program, while non-Indigenous residents may have their travel covered through their employer's insurance plan, and Métis residents may have travel covered through the N.W.T. Métis Health Benefits or Extended Health Benefits Program for Seniors.

Even without a contract for service in the community, Tobac says "kids should be a top priority" and be able to go to Yellowknife for regular appointments.