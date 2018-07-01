Yukon carver pulls out of prestigious Indigenous art market over U.S. border crossing concerns

An Indigenous carver from Ross River, Yukon, has pulled out of one of the world's largest and longest-standing Indigenous art markets, over fears of crossing the U.S. border with his artwork, which is made of animal antlers and fur.

Dennis Shorty said he chose to forego the chance to promote his art internationally after hearing about a small business owner from Ontario who was recently detained by U.S. border guards while trying to attend a festival — because of paperwork confusions with her yarn.

"I feel let down," said Dennis Shorty, about cancelling his trip.

Shorty is a Kaska Dena First Nations artist who's been carving for about 50 years. He was planning on taking $20,000 worth of his artwork made of animal products to the market.

It has been seemingly more difficult for some individuals and businesses to cross the Canada-U.S.border, due to President Donald Trump's new policies — like his 2017 executive order on "Buy American and Hire American", his travel ban, and with added tension due to the U.S-Canada trade dispute.

"The political side — all the trade wars going on — even the little people like us, we feel it. It's sad," said Shorty.

Jennifer Fröhling, Shorty's project manager and his wife, describes the Santa Fe Indian Market as "world class." 2018 will be the market's 97th year running and it's expected to attract more than 120,000 people over Aug. 18 to 19 this year.

The market is known for its rigid selection process — about 1,300 artists applied for the limited 668 booths, leaving hundreds of artists on waitlists, according to the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts that's running the market.

Fröhling said she applied for Shorty last year, and he was accepted in March.

"It's a very big deal," said Fröhling. "[The art] has to be high-end, all original, no plastic beads, and everything really one of a kind."

"It's a competitive show," explained the association's marketing director Amanda Crocker. "It is very prestigious. It's a career-starting show for a lot of artists."

We're foreign, eh. Even though we're on the same continent, we're foreign. - Dennis Shorty, Yukon artist

Crocker said she wasn't aware of Shorty's concerns about crossing the border, but said she was disappointed with his cancellation.

"We were sorry to hear it because his work is phenomenal," she said, adding the market only gets a handful of artists from Canada each year.

This year, there are about 10 Canadian artists participating.

Crocker said to date, she hasn't heard of any artists having difficulty crossing the U.S. border for the market.

Paperwork woes

After being accepted, Shorty said he had a pile of paperwork to handle in order to enter the U.S. — a tax ID number application with the state of New Mexico, a special events licence with the city of Santa Fe, a business visa with U.S. customs, and special arrangements to import commercial goods worth more than $2,500, among others.

Fröhling, who travels with Shorty, said she spent about four days straight dealing with only a portion of the paperwork.

But once they saw the news about the Ontario woman's $11,775 worth of yarn being turned away, the two had a change of heart.

"It's kind of scary and it's not encouraging to [complete] all that paperwork and the time, and the money ... and then you get to the border and then you get sent back because of bear fur."

Shorty uses materials like moose, caribou and deer antlers, sheep horn, wood and polar bear fur to create his pieces.

He had spent close to $500 USD for the trip to Sante Fe (for booth rental and application fees), but was able to get about half of it back after cancelling in June.

"But rather that, than putting in more cost and then, you know…" said Fröhling.

They had not yet purchased flights.

CBC contacted both Global Affairs Canada and the Department of Canadian Heritage, asking if there's help for Indigenous artists that may have difficulties crossing the U.S. border.

The departments wouldn't comment on potential issues for Indigenous artists, but spokespeople pointed CBC to the government's new "creative export strategy," announced earlier this week, which promises to help artists export their work internationally.

Advice for Indigenous artists

Shorty said he has one piece of advice for Indigenous artists wary of crossing the U.S. border to promote their art; "just wait for the change of [president]."

"We're foreign, eh. Even though we're on the same continent, we're foreign," he said.

Fröhling added, for Indigenous artists who are still willing to take the risk, "it's very tricky ... so be really, really careful. Have your things together and save a lot of headaches."

Shorty and Fröhling are travelling to Yukon's Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse this weekend to promote Shorty's art. Meanwhile, they'll continue to travel to Germany to promote his work internationally.