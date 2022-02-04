Nunavut senator denounces protest in Ottawa, quits Conservative caucus

Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson has joined a non-partisan group of senators and is severing his ties with the Conservative caucus over their position on the protests against vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions in Ottawa.

News of Patterson's exit from the caucus was first reported in a Tweet from The Hill Times. Patterson's office confirmed the report to CBC.

Patterson posted a condemnation of the protest to his social media Friday.

In a press release Friday, the Canadian Senators Group (CSG) publicly welcomed Patterson into their ranks. The group includes 13 senators representing differing political views.

Senator Scott Tannas, who is the leader of the senators' group, stated in the press release that the group has "come to appreciate" Patterson over the past 12 years.

"He has always had a healthy respect for partisans on all sides, and I know he will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of people throughout Canada's North as a member of the CSG," Tannas wrote.

Patterson, who spent 16 years as an MLA for the N.W.T. and served as its premier between 1987 and 1991, was appointed to the Senate in 2009 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.