Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson medevaced to Ottawa for medical treatment

Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson has been medevaced from Iqaluit to Ottawa and is in the hospital, CBC News has confirmed.

Patterson flew out of Nunavut Thursday morning and has been in the hospital since, but he is in "stable condition and good spirits," according to Claudine Santos, his director of Parliamentary affairs.

Santos declined to confirm why he is in the hospital, though she said he thanks Nunavummuit who've come to visit and have sent him well wishes.

"He is alert and of sound mind at this time," she wrote in an email. "His family has asked that their privacy be respected. At this time we have no further comment on the senator's condition."

Patterson's office remains open to conduct business as usual, Santos said.

Patterson — who for a time was the North's only Senator — recently chaired the Senate's special committee on the Arctic. Earlier this year, his committee released a scathing 193-page report calling on wholesale change in the relationship between the federal government and the North.

Most recently, he's taken on an active role in Conservative Leona Aglukkaq's campaign for Nunavut MP in the federal election.