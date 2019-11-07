Former Yukon premier Dennis Fentie to be honoured at memorial event

Political friends and foes, Yukon dignitaries, and family members will gather Friday in Whitehorse to pay tribute to former premier Dennis Fentie, who died in August.

A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre Longhouse. The public event will also be streamed on the Yukon government's Facebook page, and shown at the recreation centre in Watson Lake, where Fentie served as MLA for 15 years.

Fentie was dominant figure in Yukon politics for more than a decade, initially as an NDP MLA and later as leader of the conservative Yukon Party, and premier.

He led the Yukon Party to victory in the 2002 territorial election, and led two majority governments before retiring from politics in 2011. After leaving office, he kept a relatively low public profile.

In August, his party announced that Fentie had died after a battle with cancer, aged 68.

Fentie, seen here in 2009 at a Council of the Federation meeting in Regina, Sask., is being remembered as a straight-talking champion for Yukoners. (Geoff Howe/The Canadian Press)

Friday's event will include remarks from Premier Sandy Silver, Commissioner Angélique Bernard, and Liard First Nation Chief George Morgan. The master of ceremonies will be former Fentie cabinet minister Elaine Taylor.

There will also be a eulogy from Watson Lake MLA Patti McLeod, and a tribute from Fentie's wife, Lorraine Nixon.

Tributes in legislature

On Thursday, MLAs paid tribute to Fentie in the Yukon Legislature.

Silver praised his predecessor as a straight-talking fighter, and an "outstanding person" who helped the territory's economy grow through mining and tourism.

"For so many Yukoners, Mr. Fentie was an inspiration and an example of [a] true definition of public service," Silver said.

"Dennis brought a common, plainspoken approach to government and to his role as premier. It was this authenticity that helped garner him so much support."

'It was [Fentie's] authenticity that helped garner him so much support,' said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada)

MLA Liz Hanson, who once sparred with the former premier when she was NDP Leader, said Fentie had the "shrewd and piercing gaze of a hawk — quick to assess both the situation and to seize an opportunity."

"He knew that it takes two strong wings to have that hawk soar, and so he was not reluctant to take good ideas from both the left and the right wings of this assembly."

Patti McLeod, Fentie's friend and successor as Watson Lake MLA, said her community was always proud of him. She said it was amazing after he died to hear tributes from so many people.

"He had the gift to foresee problems, assess people for their sincerity, and something that always impressed me was his recollection of people — their name, and their life situation," she said.

"I asked around for some amusing stories about Dennis, and as it turns out he was far better behaved than some of us who knew Dennis."

Friday's celebration of life is expected to last about an hour. As guests file out of the Longhouse, they'll hear Fentie's favourite song — Lynyrd Skynyrd's Simple Man.