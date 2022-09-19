Candidate appealing Deninu Kųę́ First Nation election for chief and council

The incumbent chief of Deninu Kųę́ First Nation (DKFN) was re-elected last Thursday, and now his sole competitor in that race is appealing the election.

On Monday, Gordon Beaulieu, who lost the election for chief to Louis Balsillie, sent a letter of appeal to DKFN's electoral officer outlining seven reasons why the election should be overturned. CBC News obtained a copy of that letter.

"This was a rigged election!" Beaulieu writes. He says the June 29 election broke with the First Nation's customary election regulations, and that band members who live outside Fort Resolution, N.W.T., weren't given a fair chance to vote.

Beaulieu pointed to provisions of the election regulations, which stipulate that five council seats are to be voted on (only three councillors were elected last week, out of four candidates), and that elections are to be held in October.

"The way they're using [the election regulations] is more just like a guideline," he said. "They're not using it as a letter of the law."

Election timing

Beaulieu, who said he was once fired by Balsillie while they were both working at the band office, believes the election shouldn't have been held in June, and that it taking place at that time gave the incumbent an unfair advantage.

A month earlier, federal "cows and plows" settlement payments — the result of unfulfilled Treaty 8 promises — were delivered to DKFN band members.

Beaulieu argues that the payments, worth around $40,000 and secured under Balsillie's leadership, influenced how people voted.

"Everyone driving new quads, new toys by their door, they still got money in the bank, all thanks to Louis," he said.

Balsillie declined to comment for this story.

AJ Bird, a DKFN band member who lives in Calgary, said some band members believe there should have been a "cooling off period" after the cows and plows payments went out.

"It's questionable that there would be an election called so quickly after a large cheque going out like that," she said.

Bird took up the timing of the election with DKFN's electoral officer, Lisa Tudor.

In a June 20 email, which Bird provided to CBC News, Tudor said a 2010 federal court decision on a previous DKFN election challenge says there is "flexibility" in the election regulations to ensure there is no gap in governance if an election is delayed.

Tudor said since that time, elections have typically been held in March, but this year the election was further delayed because the DKFN needed more time to find an electoral officer.

Bird took issue with that explanation, telling Tudor the regulations hadn't been amended to allow for flexibility on the timing of the election.

AJ Bird, a DKFN band member who lives in Calgary, travelled to Fort Resolution to cast her ballot in the June election for chief and council. (Submitted by AJ Bird)

Tudor declined to comment for this story, except to say that she had recused herself from the position of electoral officer because she had been accused of election misconduct.

Bealieau lodged such accusations toward Tudor in his appeal letter. He writes that as electoral officer, Tudor was in a conflict because her brother-in-law was running for a council seat, and because members of her family received cows and plows payments and therefore "they all feel obligated" to Balsillie.

"My integrity and morals mean everything to me and I cannot abide by being falsely accused of misrepresentation," Tudor said in a Facebook message. "That is [all] I will be saying in regards to this matter."

Tudor said an interim electoral officer would replace her, but didn't say who that would be. The person who answered the band office's phone didn't know that Tudor had stepped aside.

Beaulieu questions legitimacy of customary election regulations

In Beaulieu's appeal, he says the election wasn't valid because it didn't follow the DKFN's customary electoral regulations. At the same time, he questions the legitimacy of the election regulations themselves.

According to Beaulieu, the 1994 regulations weren't properly ratified by membership.

DKFN's lawyer, Krista Robertson, said the 1994 customary elections regulations are the regulations the First Nation has been using for nearly three decades, and that Beaulieu's appeal will be addressed according to the provisions of that code.

Anispiragas Piragasanathar, a spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada, didn't respond to the question of whether DKFN's elections regulations were officially ratified.

She said DKFN's leadership selection process is outside the electoral provisions of the Indian Act, and that the department has "no role in how the community's leadership is selected, or how internal governance disputes are resolved."

The winner of the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation election for chief, Louis Balsillie, pictured here in June 2021. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

'That's not a democracy'

Beaulieu also believes the election wasn't fair to members who live outside of Fort Resolution.

That's because the only way to vote was in person, in the hamlet.

The election regulations allow council to decide the location of polling places.

"Them holding the election just here in Fort Resolution with no external polling stations or anything, and no proxy voting, in my mind, that's not democracy," said Beaulieu.

Bird travelled to the hamlet from Calgary to cast her ballot.

"I'm one band member that chose to spend the money, travel 3,000 kilometers, spend almost $1,000, took three days off work to go vote," she said.

"It's very upsetting and it's not necessary."

This isn't the first time a DKFN election has been challenged on these grounds.

In 2019, chief and councillor candidate Sharon Lafferty unsuccessfully appealed that year's election , saying it wasn't fair that members had to vote inside the hamlet.

At the time, the electoral officer said that more than half of DKFN's members lived outside Fort Resolution.

The customary election regulations state that upon receiving notice of an appeal, the electoral officer must immediately appoint an independent election appeal committee, and the committee must meet within seven days of receiving the notice.

Beaulieu said he's preparing for his appeal to be rejected. If that happens, he said, he'll seek a judicial review.