Verdict expected this afternoon in Denecho King trial

An N.W.T. Supreme Court justice will announce whether Denecho King has been convicted or acquitted of murder today.

King, 25, is accused of killing John Wifladt and seriously injuring Colin Digness in a deadly sword attack in Digness' apartment on Dec. 14, 2014.

King is charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the incident and faced a four-week trial by judge alone.

Justice Andrew Mahar is scheduled to deliver the verdict at 1:30 this afternoon.

Wifladt and Digness, along with Digness' decorative swords, were found on the floor of Digness's apartment surrounded by blood.

A forensic expert testified that a large amount of the DNA found on the handles of the swords belongs to King.

Defense lawyer Jay Bran declined to comment before the verdict was delivered. However, he has suggested that Wifladt and Digness had attacked each other in a mock 'Star Wars battle' that went wrong.

Prior to the trial, while in custody on the charges, King briefly escaped the North Slave Correctional Facility. The incident drew attention to security flaws at the jail.