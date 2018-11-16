Outpouring of grief at Denecho King sentencing hearing

Jack Wifladt says he asks God why his son was taken away from him.

"God does not answer," he told a Yellowknife courtroom full of John Wifladt's family, lawyers and Denecho King, the man convicted of killing John in 2014.

Denecho King leaves the courtroom in Yellowknife on July 7, 2018.

King's sentencing hearing began Friday morning in N.W.T. Supreme Court with victim impact statements. King is being sentenced for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Jack remembered John as a kind, generous man who never spoke ill of others. He loved music, and would play the Rolling Stones and Metallica on his guitar. He travelled widely, to Europe, Brazil and Jamaica.

He was a helpful son, too. He chopped and piled wood for his parents and helped tan hides. He wanted to learn beading and sewing.

John's mother, Alice, had Crown prosecutor Alex Godfrey read her victim impact statement.

In it, she refers to King as "this evil person."

"I don't know what [King] was looking for," she wrote.

"It doesn't matter how you're brought up, it's how you live … it's like he has no heart … I hope he never gets out."

As the victim impact statements were read, King sat next to his lawyer, staring straight ahead.

In the front row of the courtroom, John's parents and sister wiped away tears and hugged each other.

The four-week trial in April uncovered no motive for King's attack on Colin Digness and John Wifladt in a Yellowknife apartment four years ago.

King's conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, and this hearing is being held to determine how long he will spend in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The minimum is 10 years.

With files from Richard Gleeson