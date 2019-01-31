Denecho King appealing murder conviction and life sentence

Convicted murderer Denecho King is appealing his conviction and sentence.

An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge in Yellowknife found King guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in July 2018. In November, he was given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 12 years.

King, 26, filed his notice of appeal from the Edmonton Institution, the maximum security prison where he's serving his sentence.

He killed John Wifladt and nearly killed Wifladt's best friend, Colin Digness, in a violent sword attack in Digness's Yellowknife apartment on Dec. 14, 2014.

King is arguing his lawyer was ineffective, the judge engaged in speculation to find him guilty, and he says he has new evidence to present.

There were no eyewitnesses to the attack. Wifladt and Digness, along with Digness's decorative swords, were found on the floor of the apartment surrounded by blood. Investigators found King's DNA on the handles of the swords used in the attack, but they didn't find any of his fingerprints or blood on them.

Digness had testified that he blacked out from alcohol consumption and had no memory of the attack.

No date has been set for King's appeal.