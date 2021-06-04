100s take to Yellowknife streets to honour children found in Kamloops

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Hundreds of people took to Yellowknife streets Friday afternoon as part of the Dene Nation memorial gathering honouring the remains of an estimated 215 children found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

There have been strong reactions across the North since the discovery, with childrens' shoes laid at various sites including on the steps of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Yellowknife.

Politicians have also been speaking out about the discovery, including N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane, who said the territory would support Indigenous leaders who wish to do their own local ground searches at former residential school sites.

Friday's march started off at the site of the former Akaitcho Hall residential school, at about noon, with opening remarks. Many people donned orange ribbons and clothing.

It continued down 52nd Avenue to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, down 52 Street to the Anglican Church and then down to 49th Avenue to the RCMP detachment.

A feeding of the fire and water ceremonies are scheduled for Somba K'e Park at the end of the march.

An online post said all are welcome as "we raise our drums and voices in ceremony."

Signs at the Dene Nation memorial gathering march in Yellowknife on Friday read 'Every child matters' and '215 souls!!! We must never forget.' (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

Jennifer Roberts was among the marchers in Yellowknife on Friday for the Dene Nation memorial march to honour the 215 children whose remains were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

A sign at the Dene Nation memorial gathering on Friday reads, 'genocide is not okay in Canada.' (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

Hundreds of people, many donned in orange clothing, took to the streets of Yellowknife to honour the 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Participants in the Dene Nation memorial march made a stop in front of St. Patrick's Catholic church in Yellowknife. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Shene Catholique-Valpy was among the marchers Friday. People took to the streets in Yellowknife as part of the Dene Nation memorial gathering. (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

As part of the Dene Nation memorial gathering march, there was a stop at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment on Friday. (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya gives remarks at the Dene Nation memorial gathering in Yellowknife of Friday, June, 4, 2021 in honour of the 215 children who were found at a former residential school site in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

Support is available for anyone affected by the effects of residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-721-0066.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

The NWT Help Line offers free support to residents of the Northwest Territories, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is 100% free and confidential. The NWT Help Line also has an option for follow-up calls. Residents can call the help line at 1-800-661-0844.

In Nunavut, the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line is open 24 hours a day at 1-800-265-3333. People are invited to call for any reason.

In Yukon, mental health services are available to those in both Whitehorse and in rural Yukon communities through Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services. Yukoners can schedule Rapid Access Counselling supports in Whitehorse and all MWSU community hubs by calling 1-867-456-3838.