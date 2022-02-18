Dene love song contest honours long-time Sahtu educator Vivian Pellissey

For 35 years Vivian Pellissey shared her laughter and her love of her language and culture with students in Tulita, N.W.T.

Now, people in the community are being asked to share Dene love songs in her memory.

Pellissey, who was inducted into the N.W.T. Education Hall of Fame in 2015, died in January, leaving behind a 35-year legacy as an educator. She was 69 years old.

Jessie Campbell worked with Pellissey for 25 years at Chief Albert Wright School in Tulita.

"She was very knowledgeable in her language… and passed on a lot of knowledge to us. And she was a person that liked to laugh a lot," Campbell told CBC Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally.

Dene love song video cheered her up

Last September, Pellissey was in Yellowknife, and Campbell says she knew her friend was feeling down.

Two of the language teachers at the school put together a video of puppets singing Dene love songs and shared it with Pellissey on Facebook "to lift her spirits," said Campbell.

"We sent it to her because we wanted her to feel good," Campbell said. "Her daughter-in-law wrote in the comments that she really laughed."

That's where the idea came from to honour Pellissey's memory with a Dene love song competition.

The contest is being promoted by the Sahtu Divisional Education Council on Tulita's Buy, Sell and Trade Facebook page. People can submit their videos until Wednesday.

In keeping with what she stood for

Paul Andrew, a former chief of Tulita, said he loved to visit with Pellissey over coffee.

"According to the people, she taught the students very well in their language," he told CBC North's Leitha Kochon in Shuhtoatine yati.

Paul Andrew described his friend Vivian Pellissey as someone whose life's work was teaching her language, Shuhtoatine yati. (Submitted by Paul Andrew)

Andrew said Pellissey was raised by her grandmother and was knowledgeable about other Dene traditions and skills too.

"She spent over forty years going to the mountains to help make the moose skin boats. She always helped and worked with elders."

He said language and culture were her life's work.

"She wanted Dene to be proud of who they are and the best way to do that is through stories and song … and Dene love songs in particular are so personal, they are about all the connections.

Andrew says a Dene love song contest is a good way for the school district to recognize Pellissey, because it "represents everything she worked for and stood for."

Encouraging everyone to try

Campbell said she's even posted a video of the school's principal, Dean Bernard, who is learning some words in the language, singing a Dene love song.

Vivian Pellissey worked for more than 35 years as an educator in the Sahtu. She died in January and the Sahtu District Education Council is holding a Dene love song contest in her memory. (Submitted by Jody Pellissey)

"We're just trying to get everyone involved. I think even if you mix it with English it's ok as long as you are trying and promoting our language."

Campbell says late elder Paul Wright taught her that Dene love songs are not just sung to the people you love.

"The land, the animals, anything that makes you feel good you can go out on the land and sing because you feel so good to be out there."

Pellissey said the songs were also used to encourage people, because they make people smile and laugh.

She believes Pellissey would have encouraged people to give singing a Dene love song a try.

"Yeah, she probably would have just been laughing," Campbell said, laughing herself. "She would have been happy."