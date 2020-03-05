Man charged in Whati after RCMP seize 'significant' amount of drugs

Police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in Whati, N.W.T., for possession of one ounce of suspected drugs.

On Tuesday, Whati RCMP initially arrested a man for mischief, according to a news release sent on Thursday.

After searching the person, police found he was in possession of one ounce of drugs, suspected to be crack cocaine. The man from Whati was then charged for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He will appear in court in the community on May 19.

Police presence for hand games tournament

The arrest came days ahead of the Dene hand games tournament, which is being held in Whati and running into this weekend.

Police said the seizure was "significant" and part of the RCMP's effort to maintain public safety during the event.

ʺAn estimated 1,000 visitors are expected to visit the small community,ʺ said Const. Carman Dutz in a news release.

RCMP said it will increase traffic enforcement in and around Whati and Behchoko area, and on the ice road to Whati during the tournament.

Travellers can expect to see road patrols and check stops, police said.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Whati RCMP at 867-573-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers.