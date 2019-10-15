A look at the historic Dene reunification in Calgary
3-day event brought Dene from all over the world together to reunite, find commonalities
Dene and Indeh from all over the world gathered near Calgary this past week for a historic reunification.
More than 750,000 people have Dene heritage, according to Lee Crowchild of the Tsuut'ina Nation, which hosted the event.
The three-day reunification, which ran from Oct. 14 to 16 at the Tsuut'ina 7 Chiefs Sportsplex, was meant to bring Dene together to reunite, tell stories and find commonalities. It included speakers in the languages, like Denesuline and Yavapai, a gala dinner, drum and dance performances.
Here are some photos from the event.
Take a look at the drum circle:
Little animation my phone made of the pre-lunch drum dance. So much power and energy, I found myself getting emotional being so close to it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dene?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dene</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gathering?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gathering</a> <a href="https://t.co/qyLdqrad3h">pic.twitter.com/qyLdqrad3h</a>—@JaredMonkman
With files from Lawrence Nayally and Jared Monkman